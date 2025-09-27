Tinubu to Oyedepo at 71: You are focused, disciplined, diligent

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) and Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, on his 71st birthday.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

According to Onanuga: “The President joins family members, congregants, staff of David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI) and Body of Christ to celebrate with the Presiding Bishop of LFCWW (Winners Chapel), who stands as a towering figure of influence and impact in Nigeria, Africa and beyond on spiritual, educational and philanthropic platforms.

“President Tinubu commends Bishop Oyedepo’s focus, discipline, and diligence over the years. These have translated into the realisation of the ministry’s global vision since 1982, with a resonating impact on the economies of many cities, states, and countries, particularly on infrastructure, health, and education.

“The President affirms the positive influence of the educational institutions from primary to tertiary levels, like the Kingdom Heritage Schools (Primary), Faith Academy (Secondary), and two universities, Covenant and Landmark, which are all deliberately structured on total human development, with emphasis on skills and entrepreneurship.”

Onanuga quoted President Tinubu as having said: “You have built one of Africa’s most impactful Christian ministries from humble beginnings. Your steadfastness in the Word of Faith ministry is exemplary, birthing many ministries with resonating impact on key sectors of the economy.

“Your establishment of Covenant University and Landmark University continues to raise the standard of education, competing favorably with other global institutions.

“Your contributions to nation-building through preaching and teaching of faith, discipline, and service remain deeply appreciated by our government. At a time when our nation continues to draw strength from moral and spiritual leaders, you have remained a pacesetter and symbol of a servant leader for many to emulate.”

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will grant Bishop Oyedepo longer life, good health and wisdom to lift more individuals, families, and nations with the Word of Faith.