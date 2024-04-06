Tinubu to observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the Nation’s Capital, for Lagos on Sunday ahead of Eid-el-Fitr.
This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.
The statement said in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family.
Ngelale added that the President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.