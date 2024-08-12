Tinubu to new Head of Service: Serve Nigeria, civil service with integrity

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, preceded by the swearing-in of the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Didi Walson-Jack.

Addressing Walson-Jack after she took her oath of office, President Tinubu asked the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to serve the nation with integrity and transparency.

The President also paid tribute to the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, describing her tenure as exceptional.

”We must learn from her commitment to duty, loyalty, and great vision. She served our nation exceptionally well with dedication, guiding the civil service through significant transformation and reforms.

”Her dedication to enhancing efficiency, transparency, and professionalism has set a high standard for public administration in this country.

Also Read:

”As she steps step down, we express our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment and the significant impact she has made in our country. We thank you very much,” the President said.

In her remarks to the media, Walson-Jack thanked the President for the confidence reposed in her.

”I must also thank the outgone HoS, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, for her mentorship and guidance throughout my career.

”I look forward to building on the existing reforms in a way that will bring innovation and creativity, so that the civil service can be more effective and efficient to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

Walson-Jack holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

Her public service career commenced as a state counsel in Rivers State in 1992, and she later rose to the position of Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in Bayelsa State.

In 2009, she joined the Federal Civil Service and was appointed as Permanent Secretary in 2017.

Walson-Jack has held key positions in several ministries, including Power, Water Resources, Education, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

She is credited with initiatives, such as the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme (FISH) and contributions to labour relations and the national minimum wage.

She is an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and an alumna of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is the author of the novel, ‘Roses in the Thorns’.

Post Views: 0