Tinubu to empower 8m Nigerians across wards level – Onanuga

No fewer than eight million Nigerians are set to benefit from the Renewed Hope Empowerment Scheme of President Bola Tinubu across the political wards of the country, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed.

The spokesman of the President disclosed this during a Citizens’ Engagement with the people of Enugu State on Thursday in Enugu, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal Government team, led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, is embarking on a three-day citizens’ engagement and tour of projects in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

NAN reports that the essence of the tour is to interact directly with citizens and showcase ongoing projects of the Tinubu-led administration in the South East region.

Speaking at the event, Onanuga said that President Tinubu is determined to make at least eight million Nigerians wealthy through the empowerment programme.

He said the empowerment programme that will come on board soon will target 1,000 Nigerians in each political ward of the country.

He said: “The programme is designed to address poverty at the ward level across the country.

“We have over 8,000 wards in the country.

“If you multiply 1,000 beneficiaries in each ward, it will amount to eight million Nigerians.

“The programme will empower the targeted people with different types of entrepreneurship skills and opportunity to create wealth for themselves and their family.

“The programme will soon start and we are sure it will go a long way to create wealth for the beneficiaries, with value chain effects.”

Onanuga appreciated the people of Enugu State for coming out in large numbers to engage with the Federal Government team.

The presidential spokesman also solicited their continuous support, stressing that Tinubu is committed to empowering Nigerians and making the people happy.

