Tinubu to El-Rufai at 65: You aided APC’s victory in last three polls

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday, saying that the former governor aided the All Progressives Congress in the last three general elections in the country.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga.

In the message on Sunday, Onanuga described El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

He said he is also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.

He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years.

Prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

Also Read:

Onanuga added: “President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.

“The President acknowledges Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

“President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.”

Post Views: 6