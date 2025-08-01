Tinubu to digital content creators: Verify before you amplify

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s digital content creators and young innovators to lead the country into the future with integrity, creativity, and a deep sense of patriotism.

The President gave the charge on Friday while addressing participants at the Digital Media Summit in Abuja.

He emphasised the transformative power of new media in shaping national development.

“The theme of this gathering, “Unveiling the critical role of new media in national development, captures the spirit of our times and that of our nation,” Tinubu said.

Highlighting the growing impact of digital platforms in civic engagement and economic opportunity, Tinubu described young Nigerians as the builders of the future.

“You are not waiting to be invited into the future. You are building the future,” he declared.

The President urged digital creators and influencers to go beyond trends and use their platforms for problem-solving, employment generation, and nation-building.

“Build businesses that employ others, create content that uplifts, and use your influence to foster unity, not division,” he said. “Verify before you amplify.”

President Tinubu also noted that patriotism should not be reduced to slogans or political theater, but expressed through meaningful contributions to the common good.

“Every app you design, every story you tell, every brand you build, is a statement to the world about who we are and what we stand for as a nation,” he said.

He reassured the tech and creative community of his administration’s continued investment in digital infrastructure, innovation funding, and internet access for all Nigerians.

“That is why we are making strategic investments in digital infrastructure and broadband expansion. Access to the internet must not be a privilege for the few,” he said.

On cybersecurity, Tinubu emphasized government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians both physically and digitally, stressing that trust in digital spaces is crucial for inclusive growth.

Using the Super Falcons’ recent comeback victory as a metaphor for national perseverance, Tinubu concluded with a challenge to young Nigerians to step forward and lead.

“Let your leadership be defined by integrity. Let your digital footprint reflect the best of our nation. Let your actions speak of a generation that did not wait for permission to lead,” the President advised.

