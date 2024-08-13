Tinubu to depart Abuja for three-day visit to Equatorial Guinea

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for a three-day official visit to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, confirmed the details of the visit in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu, during his visit, will meet with Mbasogo at the Presidential Villa in Malabo.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on key bilateral issues, with a particular focus on oil and gas and security.

Several agreements will be signed to strengthen cooperation between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in these areas.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations,” the statement added.

