Tinubu to commission  National Assembly projects in December – Akpabio  

828 828

The President of the Senate , Godswil Akpabio has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will commission N30 Billion worth of different ongoing projects at the National Assembly in December 2023. .

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) has declared the end of September this year as the deadline for documentation of legislative aides of the entire 469 federal lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives .

Akpabio made disclosure on commissioning of the projects being executed within the National Assembly Complex in December this year by President Tinubu on Friday while having in audience, the Chairman and members of the governing board of NASC.

” The entire Complex of the National Assembly is like a construction site now due to ongoing general renovation work and fresh projects which would on completion, be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December this year .

“Aside from the general renovation work, part of new edifices being put in place , is the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission and very befitting Library Complex”, he said .

READ ALSO:

ECOWAS gives Niger’s military one-week to reinstate Bazoum as president

Fuel subsidy: Group calls for Kyari’s sack, holds mass protest

Transcorp continues to deliver strong performance as H1 2023 Financials show sustained growth

Though Akpabio did not state the amount of money that had been released to contractors handling the project but the 9th National Assembly , appropriated N30 Billion to Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) for execution of the project out of which as at March this year, only N9billion was released .

The Senate President in response to a request made by NASC Chairman , Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi on prompt documentation of legislative aides of lawmakers , assured him that the September deadline would be abided with .

The NASC Chairman had in his address , told the Senate President and other principal officers of the Senate that the end of September this year , has been fixed as the deadline for documentation of aides of the 469 federal lawmakers .

He noted that documentation of Aides to the lawmakers , was very important for payment of entitled emoluments to them .

“Your Excellency Mr President of the Senate , please help us to inform the serving Senators and by extension, Hon members of the 10th National Assembly , to forward names of their appointed legislative aides to us for required documentation and payments of monthly salaries.

“The Commission has opened relevant files for this purpose and fixed September this year as the deadline,” he said.

He added that within the last three years , the commission under his leadership , has promoted a total of 2, 775 staff, converted about 447 others from one cadre to the other and set code of ethics for ethical conduct of staff at all times .