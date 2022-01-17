Tinubu to Buhari: Use all necessary means to eliminate bandits, kidnappers

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says Nigeria will win the ongoing war against banditry, kidnapping, killing and other security challenges facing the country.

Tinubu gave this assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

He was in the state over the recent assassination of the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

According to him: “The country is larger and greater than those criminals.

“Therefore, the Federal Government should adopt all the necessary measures to eliminate them.

“It is also a very trying period for Katsina State as it is going through a lot of security challenges.

“Please, whatever happens to one of us, happens to all of us.

“Let us be vigilant to help our country.

“Let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doings to our midst.

“I urge the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to use all necessary means to eliminate these people.

“We share and we will continue to pray with the Katsina Government and also the people of the state to conquer the evil of kidnapping and the killing of innocent people.”

In his response, Masari noted that the current security challenges in the state started with cattle rustling, which he described as “community banditry”.

He said the bandits lived within the community and were not invading from the forest.

He, however, said that with time, the forest became a place where criminals such as kidnappers hid their victims until ransom was paid for them.

Masari said: “What we have discovered is that the majority of what is going on now is community banditry.

“So, we have community issues, which we have to resolve before going forward.”