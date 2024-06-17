President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.
The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.
Also Read:
- Tinubu to attend inauguration of President Ramaphosa
- Asharami Synergy leads aviation fuel market, lauds IATA’s sustainability efforts
- AAUA student commits suicide after church vigil
- Who is afraid of EFCC?, by Osifisan Kehinde
- 2024 Hajj: For smooth exercise, NAHCON Chair directs staff to shelve pilgrimage
Ngelale said President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.