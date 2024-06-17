Tinubu to attend inauguration of President Ramaphosa

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.

Also Read:

Ngelale said President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.