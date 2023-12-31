Tinubu to address Nigerians on New Year day

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, January 1, 2024 deliver a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation.

This was revealed in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

It revealed that Tinubu will be live at 7 am on the network service of the Nigeria Television Authority.

The statement titled, January 1st 2024: President Tinubu addresses the nation, reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”