Tinubu to address Nigerians on 65th Independence Anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th independence anniversary.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known to newsmen in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the broadcast to the nation by the President will take place on October 1, 2025 at 7am.

Onanuga added: “All television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are urged to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”