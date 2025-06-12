Tinubu taunts PDP, LP: I won’t help you put your house in order

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday taunted opposition parties in the country, declaring that he has no intention of helping them resolve their internal divisions.

President Tinubu made this known while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday on the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day.

Tinubu said: “I will not advise the opposition to put its house in order and I will not help them put their house in order. It is indeed a pleasure to see you in disarray.”

The occasion was part of the Democracy Day celebration, where Tinubu delivered a State of the Nation address before lawmakers and other dignitaries at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.

“For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.

“We must welcome and accept the diversity and number of political parties just as we welcome and embrace the diversity of our population. “

His statement comes as several opposition figures continue to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, reinforcing the party’s political dominance across the country.

Tinubu also dismissed suggestions that Nigeria is drifting toward a one-party system, insisting that the realignment is a result of public confidence in the APC, not a deliberate effort to weaken the opposition.

