Tinubu tasks next generation of Africans to rise with courage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the next generation of Africans, in science and technology, education and governance, entrepreneurship and the arts to rise with courage and contribute to the making of a united, peaceful and prosperous continent.

He made the call as special guest of honour at the 25th Anniversary of the Millennium Excellence Prize, held Saturday night, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, Ghana.

Represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, President Tinubu said that Africans must continue to work together in shaping their shared destiny.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration was aimed at transforming lives, fostering inclusive growth, and positioning Nigeria as a cornerstone of regional integration and leadership.

He urged guests at the event to continue to inspire excellence, strive to uphold the values of leadership with service and invest in the youth while championing collaboration across borders.

Also Read:

The President praised the Life Patron of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, for the invitation extended to him and hosting the distinguished event.

Noting that the award ceremony had from inception in 1988 remained a beacon of inspiration and recognition across the continent, President Tinubu stated that its mission of identifying, celebrating and supporting those who had distinguished themselves in the pursuit of African development, resonated deeply with the aspirations of Nigeria and indeed, all African nations.

He said: “I salute the visionaries who have nurtured this institution for a quarter of a century, and also celebrate the values of honour, integrity, service and excellence that underpin its work.”

Specifically, he lauded the organisers for identifying and celebrating Africa’s shining lights, individuals whose lives and work had lifted the continent and inspired generations.

“It is no small achievement to have honoured such illustrious figures as the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Professor Wole Soyinka, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Dr. Mo Ibrahim, among others,” he stated.

He, then, congratulated the Millennium Excellence Foundation, its Life Patron, and all past and present laureates.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu received the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize on behalf of President Tinubu.

Some other notable Nigerians honoured at the event were President/Chairman, African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), Dr. Benedict Oramah (Global Intra-Africa Trade Excellence in Africa), Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno (Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize for Governance and Public Service), Founder/Chairman, BUA Group, Alh. Abdul Samad Rabiu (African Excellence in Business) and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (African Traditional Leadership and Business Excellence).

Post Views: 16