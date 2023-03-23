Tinubu tasks Muslim faithful on spirit of sacrifice, justice in Ramadan

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu has tasked Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, self-discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generosity as they observe the Ramadan fast.

Tinubu said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while congratulating the faithful on the commencement of Ramadan fast.

“As we begin this year’s Ramadan fast, I bring warm greetings and congratulations to all Muslims who have received the grace of Almighty Allah to witness this holy month,” he said.

He said that Ramadan was more than a month of fasting.

‘’We fast to strengthen our relationship and appreciation of Allah. Fasting should be observed to make ourselves better servants of both Allah and our fellow man,’’ he said.

Tinubu said that Ramadan was more than abstention from food and drink from dawn to dusk, saying that it must entail imbibing the spirit and true meaning behind the holy month.

“We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

“As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self-discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generosity that lie at the heart of Islam.

“Let us strive to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example of humility, forgiveness and service to others.

“Let us move in this way that we may make of ourselves a better people and nation in which all people, Muslims and non-Muslims, may live in trust, peace and justice as Allah would have it be,” he said.

He urged Muslim faithful to remember the country and its leaders in their prayers as they engaged in supplications to Allah during the fast.

“Let us remember our diversity is for a purpose and pray that we all work to strengthen it. We must all join hands to bring progress in Nigeria by praying for unity and progress,’’ the former two-term governor of Lagos State said.

Tinubu said that the lessons from the holy month of Ramadan pointed to the success of unity, not the failure of division.

‘’I pray that the 2023 Ramadan will bring us closer to Allah.

“May our fasting and prayers be accepted. May this holy month be a time of peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria and for all humanity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tinubu traveled out of the country on Tuesday en route Paris to London, preparatory for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement by Tunde Rahman, his Media Aide, Tinubu will be back in the country soon.