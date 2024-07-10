Tinubu tasks livestock reforms committee on agricultural productivity

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms to address obstacles to agricultural productivity.

President Tinubu inaugurated the committee on Tuesday at the State House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He appointed former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, as Co-Chairman of the Committee.

Tinubu said the livestock reform would open up new opportunities to benefit farmers, herders, processors and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain.

He emphasised that the implementation of the reforms would require the collective efforts of members of the committee, drawn from the public and private sectors, state governors and others.

He said: “From here, I will appeal to everyone to remove every iota of partisan politics from this. I will assume the chairmanship of the committee as President and appoint Professor Attahiru Jega as my deputy or co-chair.

“This is not about politics; this is about opportunity. This is about our nation. While I may be absent, Jega will preside and continue to promote our objectives.”

The President thanked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for his efforts in assembling experts to ensure the activation of opportunities in the livestock sector.

Tinubu stated that a Ministry of Livestock Development would be created to further explore the potential in the area.

He said: “When we have great opportunities in our states, why should Nigerians continue to experience conflicts?

“With the calibre of people that are here, this presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a centric ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development.

“It will give us the opportunity so that our veterinary doctors can have the necessary access to research and cross-breed. We can stop the wanton killings.”

Tinubu said that the traditional method of livestock farming would need to be reviewed and repositioned with the support of stakeholders, which included state governments, in order to open up new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The President said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), would ensure the removal of all legal obstacles to the implementation of the reforms, while the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, would provide support with automation.

He added: “Modern technology is available to us. We are ready to work. I said at the beginning, with you, all of you, the solution is here, and we must run with it.

“Any law that might inhibit the promotion and actualisation of our objectives, the Attorney-General is here, please give it a priority; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning is here; create a budget for it to grow, and the Minister of Finance is here as well to work out the money.”

Tinubu also said the reforms would be comprehensive and collective, urging the support of all stakeholders.

He said: “We need to provide the incentive to enable Nigeria to finally take advantage of livestock farming; dairy products and cold-chain logistics, which collectively offer substantial commercial and economic advantages.

“We have seen solutions and opportunities. With these adversities that have plagued us over the years, I believe that prosperity is here – in your hands.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security by supplying essential proteins and vitamins, through milk and its derivatives, such as cheese, yoghurt, and butter.”

The President added that efficient cold-chain logistics was crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of the perishable goods from farms to markets, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors, and consumers alike,” he said.

In his remarks, Ganduje, the former Chairman of the committee, thanked the President for taking further action, following the submission of a report on livestock reforms on September 28, 2023.

“We will surpass your expectations and bring succour to Nigerians. Once again, we thank the President,” he said.

