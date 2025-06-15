Tinubu tasks Alia, directs security chiefs to implement earlier directive

President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs to implement his earlier directive to bring lasting peace and security to Benue State, just as he tasked Governor Hyacinth Alia on reconciliation.

President Tinubu renewed his order in the wake of the latest round of reprisal attacks that led to the death of many people, including soldiers.

On the president’s directive, intelligence chiefs, police and military have arrived in the state to direct security operations and restore sanity.

Tinubu has equally charged the governor with convening reconciliation meetings and dialogue among the warring parties to end the incessant bloodshed and bring lasting peace and harmonious coexistence between farmers, herders, and communities.

Describing the killings and bloodletting as inhuman and anti-progress, he called on political leaders and community leaders in conflict areas to stop fuelling the crisis through unguarded utterances and statements that could further inflame tensions.

He said they should also rein in those who go out to cause provocations and ignite reprisal attacks.

He said: “The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing.

“We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated.

“Enough is now enough.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue.

“Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”

