Tinubu sympathizes with US, condemns attack on Embassy staff

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed shock over the attack on United States US Embassy convoy.

Tinubu in a press statement signed by Tunde Rahman of his Media Office Friday, indicated that he was shocked to learn about the incident which happened just hours after his telephone call with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The President-elect expressed his sympathy and condolences with the US Government and families of the four personnel killed in the horrific attack at Ogabru, Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

Tinubu, the statement added has been making his own enquiries into the persons responsible and their motives and will do all he can to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Security is one of the cardinal issues on the agenda of Asíwájú Tinubu and will give it priority attention on resumption of office, which is why it featured prominently in his discussion with Secretary Blinken” Tinubu’s aide stated.