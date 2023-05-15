Tinubu sympathises with Professor Akinfeleye over wife’s demise

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to renowned professor of Mass Communication, Ralph Akinfeleye, over the death of his wife.

Carol Anike Akinfeleye, a retired school principal, passed on a few days ago.

While consoling the retired University of Lagos don, Asiwaju Tinubu urged Professor Akinfeleye to be comforted by the many lives his late wife touched with her kindness, charity and professional career as a teacher and principal, adding that Mrs. Akinfeleye lived a remarkable life of impact.

“I sympathise with Professor Ralph Akinfeleye on the demise of his dear wife, Mrs. Carol Anike Akinfeleye.

“This must be a difficult moment for the family and I pray to God to comfort all loved ones left behind.

“May God strengthen Professor Akinfeleye, the children and entire family and give them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”