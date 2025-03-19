Tinubu swears in Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other aides of the President witnessed the short ceremony at the State House on Wednesday.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18, to address the protracted political logjam between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly members, even after the Supreme Court’s pronouncement.

In proclaiming the six-month State of Emergency, President Tinubu said the state’s security situation and political tension necessitated his intervention to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, born September 27, 1960, has a rich experience serving the nation.

He was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy in 1983 and held various command positions until President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chief of Naval Staff in August 2015. He had the position until 2021.

After Vice-admiral Ibas retired from service, President Buhari appointed him the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana. He served between 2021 and 2023.

