Tinubu support groups won’t be collapsed in Ondo, group tells Aiyedatiwa

A group of supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State has rejected Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s directive to collapse all support and interest groups within the All Progressives Congress in the state into a single structure.

The Conscious Ondo State Citizens, in a press statement signed by Ilesanmi Adeyeye, State Coordinator, described the directive as “tone deaf” and “fundamentally flawed.”

The group argued that political support groups are essential for democratic mobilization and have contributed significantly to the APC’s success, including Governor Aiyedatiwa’s own election.

The group pointed out that Governor Aiyedatiwa benefited from numerous support groups during his campaign, including LACO FS, Lucky Disciples, and O Datiwa Group, among others.

It questioned why the governor would now seek to dismantle these structures, accusing him of attempting to suppress supporters of President Tinubu.

The group also condemned Governor Aiyedatiwa’s alleged statement implying that growing up in a place doesn’t qualify someone to belong there, calling it “reckless, divisive, and utterly embarrassing.”

It demanded an apology for the statement, which it said was directed at members of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT).

The Conscious Ondo State Citizens urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to encourage collaboration and mutual respect within the party, rather than coercing conformity, calling on the APC leadership at the national and zonal levels to take note of the developments in Ondo State and prevent an avoidable crisis.

The group commended the efforts of national groups like GMT and vowed to stand by President Tinubu, saying, “We stand for inclusion. We stand for principle. We stand with Tinubu.”

