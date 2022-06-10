Tinubu storms Osinbajo’s home in visit coordinated by First Lady + Photos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), in his Abuja residence.

Osinbajo lost to Tinubu at the presidential primaries of the APC at Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday, coming third.

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, came third.

While other aspirants were quick in congratulating Tinubu on his victory, it took Osinbajo close over 24 hours to do so.

However, on Thursday, Tinubu stormed the official residence of Osinbajo in Abuja, a visit The Eagle Online was told before the arrival of the former Lagos State Governor, was coordinated by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The visit was carried out shortly after Tinubu paid homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.