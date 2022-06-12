Tinubu storms Ahmad Lawan’s house, Orji Kalu receives him + Photos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his Abuja home.

The visit by Tinubu to the home of Lawan, one of the contenders for the APC presidential ticket, took place on Saturday.

One of those who accompanied the former Lagos State Governor on the visit was the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

On hand to join Lawan in receiving Tinubu was the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu.

The former two-term Governor of Abia State was one of the backers of Lawan for the APC presidential ticket.