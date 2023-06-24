Tinubu speaks on suspended, detained CBN Governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has broken his silence on the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

President Tinubu spoke for the first time on Friday in Paris, France since Emefiele was suspended and arrested.

The CBN Governor was picked up by the Department of State Services in his Lagos home hours after his suspension.

Tinubu, who spoke during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in the French capital, Paris, said the nation’s financial system under Emefiele was rotten.

He said many Nigerians abroad were unable to send money to their relatives because of the multiple exchange rates, adding that it had become a thing of the past.

He said: “Then the financial system was rotten.

“Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents.

“Several windows… but that is gone now.

“It is gone.

“The man is in the hands of authorities.

Something is being done about that.

“They will sort themselves out.”

