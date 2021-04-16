The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied distributing bags of rice in some states in the northern part of the country.

Tinubu stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria by his Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

NAN reports that a viral video of images depicting the face of the APC Leader on bags of rice, with the label: “Jagaba,” was recently circulated on some social media platforms.

However, the proper title of Tinubu is: Jagaban of Borgu.

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” the statement said.

The former Governor of Lagos State said he was not responsible for this initiative.

He, however, commended the efforts of various groups championing his cause for their benevolence.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan,” Tinubu added in the statement.