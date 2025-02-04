Tinubu signs North Central Development Commission Bill into law

President’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the North Central Development Commission Bill Into law.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio made this known at the resumption of plenary session after Christmas break.

Akpabio who congratulated the people of North Central said that the bill was signed into law in order to bring more development to the people in the region.

Senate had last year passed for third reading, the bill seeking the establishment of the North Central Development Commission.

The bill was sponsored by the senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, and other senators from the North Central region.

The bill, which passed first and second readings on October 5, 2023, and February 21, 2024 respectively was first sponsored in the 9th Senate by Moro where it passed first and second readings but could not get presidential assent before the expiration of the 9th Senate.

