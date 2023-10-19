Tinubu signs instrument of ratification on AU Charter on rights of persons with disabilities

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa, which was adopted by the Thirtieth Ordinary Session of the Assembly, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the 29th day of January, 2018.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Protocol and undertakes to faithfully perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained;

Also Read:

“In witness whereof, I, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have set my hand and Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this Instrument of Ratification at Abuja on this 19th day of October in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Three.”