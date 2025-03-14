Tinubu should be held responsible for Wike’s recklessness — Egbesu

The Supreme Egbesu Assembly has said that President Bola Tinubu should be held responsible for the recklessness and arrogance of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wike said the heavens would not fall if Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is impeached.

Responding to the statement credited to Wike during an interview, the Chairman of SEA, an ancestral traditional institution of the Ijaw people, said on Thursday: “Tinubu should be held responsible for the recklessness and arrogance Wike is exhibiting against the Ijaw nation.

“Wike preempted the Supreme Court judgment and the case went exactly the way he wanted it to go.

“This is why I say that Nigeria is a banana republic.

“Wike has turned the judiciary to his personal estate.

“If they impeach Fubara, we will not go into violence because Ijaw people don’t believe in violence.

“We will take everything in good faith.

“We are keenly watching the ongoing political trend which is pure harassment and the intimidation of the Governor of Rivers State.

Also Read:

“We are listening to the insults, the unguarded utterances and the abuse that is being heaped on the Ijaw ethnic nationality by Wike.

“The Niger Delta is a community and when controversies arise in a community, reasonable people don’t jump into (band) wagon to talk.

“There is an African adage which says ‘two mad people never behave madly at the same time’, is a bad omen in the Niger Delta for two mad people to talk at the same time, so some of those that have capacity to talk will avoid talking like Wike for now.

“We all must not talk because Wike is talking.

“However, we are not sleeping, neither are we cowards.

“But note that we have always won our just battles and this will be no exception.

“This crass arrogance being displayed by Wike was avoidable, but for former president Goodluck Jonathan and his lovely wife, Patience Jonathan that jettisoned credible candidates and imposed this thoughtless talkative that does not remember good deeds and inflicted this pain on the Rivers State.”

Post Views: 19