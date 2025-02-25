Tinubu, Shettima, Ganduje at APC National Caucus meeting in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, marking the first such gathering since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The high-level meeting is being held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, with key party leaders in attendance.

The caucus meeting is preceding the party’s National Executive Council, NEC, which has been scheduled to be held at the party secretariat at Wuse 2, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Among those in attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje was accompanied by nine other members of the National Working Committee, the deputy national chairmen, North and South, national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader and leader of persons living with disabilities.

Also present were APC governors, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is expected to set the stage for the party’s NEC meeting scheduled to take place at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

It was gathered that among the key issues on the agenda is the scheduling of a non-elective convention, in line with the party’s constitution.

The caucus is also expected to deliberate on the formation of party standing committees, a presentation on the establishment of The Progressive Institute, TPI, and the implementation of a membership e-registration exercise.

The meeting is expected to review a report from the national legal adviser concerning ongoing litigations involving the party in various courts.

Other attendees at the meeting include members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Kaduna State, Uba Sani ; Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Sokoto, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, amongst other governors.

Also present are South-South leaders of the ruling party led by former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Silva.

Notable leaders from northern Nigeria present at the meeting include Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al Makura, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu amongst others.

Pioneer national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, Iyiola Omisore, Olusegun Osoba, Senator Lola Ashiru and a few others from the South-West are also present.

Senator Tahir Monguno and Senator Lola Ashiru are also in attendance.

Also present at the caucus meeting are the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

