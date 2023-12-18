Tinubu settles Wike, Fubara feud + Full eight-point resolution

President Bola Tinubu has resolved the face off between the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The resolution was achieved during a two hours meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

An eight-point resolution made available to the media showed concessions reached and actions to be taken.

The resolutions reached were:

“ALL matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, and his team, in respect of the political crisis in Rivers State, shall be withdrawn IMMEDIATELY.

“ALL impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

“The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognized alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remunerations and benefits of ALL members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The names of ALL commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.

“There should NOT be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognized.”

Those who signed the resolution were Fubara; Wike; Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka; and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

Others who attended the meeting were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili.