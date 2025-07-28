Tinubu set to receive triumphant Super Falcons in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s Senior women’s national football team, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja following their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons clinched their 10th continental title over the weekend after defeating host nation Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in a thrilling final held in Rabat, Morocco.

The Presidential reception is part of a series of official engagements lined up to celebrate the team’s remarkable performance, which has once again elevated Nigeria’s standing in African women’s football.

The Falcons’ dramatic victory has sparked nationwide jubilation, with sports enthusiasts and political leaders alike lauding the team’s resilience, skill, and determination.

The State House reception is expected to underscore the administration’s renewed commitment to promoting sports development and supporting Nigerian athletes.

Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, alongside several federal ministers, are at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to receive the team.

Meanwhile, four Super Falcons stars, Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, have been named in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Best XI, following Nigeria’s dominant run to clinch their 10th continental title.

The Confederation of African Football Women, via its official X handle (formerly Twitter), unveiled the tournament’s standout performers on Sunday.

“The stars who shined the brightest. Meet your Best XI of the tournament,” CAF Women wrote.

Ajibade, who was instrumental throughout the tournament, was voted Player of the Tournament.

The Atletico Madrid forward also claimed Woman of the Match honours in three of Nigeria’s six games, underlining her leadership and attacking flair.

Okoronkwo equally impressed, notching two goals and four assists.

Her attacking contributions proved vital in Nigeria’s title run.

Nnadozie was named the Best Goalkeeper after keeping four clean sheets, cementing her reputation as one of the continent’s safest hands.

Defender Alozie, who played every minute of Nigeria’s campaign, also earned a spot on the list.

Her decisive late winner against South Africa in the semi-final was one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

