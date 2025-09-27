Tinubu set for two-day working visit to Ekiti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on a two-day working visit to Ekiti State from October 16 to 17, 2025.

This was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Saturday.

During the visit, according to Onanuga, President Tinubu is expected to commission a number of landmark infrastructural projects executed by the administration of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) as part of his government’s commitment to sustainable development and improved quality of life for the people of the state.



Among the major projects slated for commissioning are the 18-kilometre Ring Road and the newly reconstructed Iworoko Road, both of which are strategic investments aimed at boosting intra-state connectivity, easing transportation, enhancing trade and commerce, and stimulating socio-economic growth across Ekiti and neighbouring states.

Also Read

The visit will also provide President Tinubu the opportunity to inspect other ongoing development initiatives in the state, reaffirming the Federal Government’s continued support for subnational governments in their efforts to deliver tangible dividends of democracy to Nigerians.



The statement added that people of Ekiti State are eagerly anticipating the President’s visit, which is expected to further strengthen the collaborative relationship between the Federal Government and the state, while underscoring President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for inclusive growth and infrastructural transformation across the nation.