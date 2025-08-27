Tinubu saved Nigeria’s economy from total collapse – Senator

The representative of Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, says President Bola Tinubu should be commended for saving the country’s economy from total collapse.

The former member of the Peoples Democratic Party made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in his country home, Ilase-Ijesa, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fadahunsi resigned from the PDP on July 19, 2025.

According to him, Tinubu inherited a nearly collapsed economy and the country will have been grounded by now if not for his strategic economic policies

He said: “The president should not be blamed for the current hardship in the country because it was planted long before he assumed office.

“With the various economic policies put in place by the president, before the end of the year, the current hardship Nigerians are facing will be minimised.

“I advise everybody to embrace farming, no matter how little it might be, and let food production rise, so that prices can come down.

“The Federal Government cannot do it alone; we need to do our part.”

Fadahunsi also commended the President on his promise to fix dilapidated federal roads in the state.

