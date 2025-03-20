Tinubu salutes National Assembly for patriotic stand on Rivers emergency proclamation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday lauded the National Assembly for its decisive and patriotic ratification of the State of Emergency proclamation in Rivers State, a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

The President specifically commended the National Assembly’s leadership—Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, other principal officers and members—for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He further acknowledged the lawmakers’ diligent review of classified security briefings, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

“The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023,” President Tinubu remarked.

“As I detailed in my address to the nation on 18 March, the near-total collapse of governance, threats to federal economic assets, and the risk of widespread violence left no room for hesitation. This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability.”

The President affirmed that the six-month emergency will empower the newly-appointed Sole Administrator to stabilise Rivers State, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

“Today’s decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen’s potential is safeguarded and nurtured,” he said.

The President thanked all Nigerians for their understanding and urged all stakeholders to support the restoration of peace in Rivers State.

