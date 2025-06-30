Tinubu, Saint Lucia PM commits to formal diplomatic relations

President Bola Tinubu and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre have committed to establishing formal diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

Both leaders discussed ongoing efforts toward this goal during President Tinubu’s courtesy visit to the Prime Minister at his official residence in Castries.

This was on the second day of the Nigerian leader’s State Visit to the Caribbean nation.

President Tinubu appreciated the hospitality extended to him and his delegation since their arrival, describing Saint Lucians as “valued friends and brothers”.

He acknowledged the enduring connections shaped by a shared past and the collective resilience of both regions, highlighting the historical and cultural ties between African and Caribbean peoples.

Tinubu said: “Our two nations are bound by history, culture, and common aspirations.

“We are determined to nurture and expand this relationship.”

He noted that ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral engagement would lay the foundation for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, and cultural exchange while improving consular services for citizens of both nations.

He added: “This is a bridge between Africa and the Caribbean, a pathway to deepen economic ties and foster mutual understanding.

“It reflects our desire to advance prosperity, solidarity, and sustainable development.”

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with Saint Lucia on global issues of mutual concern, including climate change, disaster response, and development financing.

He affirmed Nigeria’s support for the priorities and perspectives of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in international fora.

Prime Minister Pierre acknowledged the productive discussions between the two countries’ Ministers of Foreign Affairs and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral ties.

“There is an air of enthusiasm and optimism about the future of relations between our countries,” he said.

Reflecting on Saint Lucia’s longstanding connection to Nigeria, Prime Minister Pierre recalled: “Saint Lucia’s small size did not prevent it from offering one of its finest talents to the post-independence development project of Nigeria in the person of Sir Darnley Alexander, as Nigeria’s fourth Chief Justice between 1975 and 1979.”

He outlined key areas for potential collaboration, including agriculture, tourism, culture, education, health, and physical infrastructure.

He added: “The cultural affinities between us are apparent.

“This is embedded in our DNA, and time cannot erase it.

“Saint Lucia is now an established global centre for cultural festivals.

“The acclaimed Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is now a global brand, and there is much that we can share with Nigeria as it seeks to establish itself as a centre for global entertainment, particularly in the film and music industries; moreover, there is an incredible potential for people-to-people exchange.”

The Prime Minister praised Nigeria’s legacy in education and highlighted the importance of deepening educational cooperation to achieve his goal of one university graduate per household at a minimum.

Pierre said: “Nigeria’s accomplishments in higher education are historical and well known.

“Your programme will give you an insight into what we are trying to do in that area, with a visit to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, our premier educational institution.

“Our distinguished Nobel Laureate in Economics, after whom the College was named, postulated that the key to development lay in education.

“Saint Lucia is trying to give meaning to that within the means at its disposal. A policy of my government is to have one university graduate per household.”

Prime Minister Pierre reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s intention to strengthen its relationship with the African continent, with Nigeria playing a pivotal role.

He said: “Your visit comes at a time of heightened global insecurity and a fundamental shift in the exercise of power in international relations by the major powers in the Global North.

“There is growing uncertainty about the basis and motivation underlying international relationships.

“There is growing uncertainty about the integrity of friendships and alliances in international relationships.”

The Prime Minister recalled that in one of his first addresses as Prime Minister in August 2021, he pledged to deepen Saint Lucia’s ties with Africa and described President Tinubu’s visit as a timely opportunity to explore collaboration.

He said: There is a need for countries in the Global South to consolidate existing relationships with each other and to create, establish and develop relationships of cooperation where such relationships do not exist. Saint Lucia is seeking to do just that with Nigeria.”

President Tinubu also visited the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, Cyril Charles, at the Government House, Morne Fortune.

They discussed their Commonwealth membership as a platform for collaboration on climate change, technical assistance, and addressing socioeconomic challenges.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advocating for the interests of smaller states and expressed Nigeria’s readiness to explore opportunities to boost trade and economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing.

