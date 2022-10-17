Tinubu runs into Atiku, Ayu at Kaduna Airport after throwing jabs at Arewa House

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ran into his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu after he had asked the former Vice President to endorse him as President.

Both Tinubu and Atiku were in Kaduna for different events on Monday.

While Tinubu was in Arewa House for an interaction session with Arewa Joint Committee, Atiku was in town for the Presidential rally of his party.

Both Presidential candidates met at the VIP lounge of Kaduna Airport.

Tinubu at the Arewa House had called on Atiku to step down and endorse him at the 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu asked Atiku to reciprocate his “gesture” in 2007.

That year, Tinubu dropped his ambition and endorsed Atiku who contested under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

“I supported Atiku Abubakar in 2007.

“Don’t blame me if I ask for the payback.

“It’s payback. Let him endorse me, instead of conducting rallies around Kaduna,” Tinubu had said.