Tinubu reveals his highlight of ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ + Video

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed his “highlight of the night” at the Renewed Hope Concert held as part of the programme for his inauguration.

The concert, which was held on Thursday night, featured several artists, including Asake, Buju, Fire Boy and Naira Marley.

Speaking on the concert, Tinubu, who will be inaugurated on May 29, 2023, identified what he termed as his highlight of the concert.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, the former two-term Governor of Lagos State said: “I would like to use this opportunity to say a warm thank you, to all those who joined us at the RENEWED HOPE CONCERT, physically and virtually . I salute your unwavering support and dedication.

“The uplifting rendition of our National Anthem by @Praiz8 was my highlight of the night, as it filled our hearts with renewed hope.

“Let us hold onto this moment of unity, allowing it to fuel our determination and propel us towards a Nigeria adorned with a brighter future.

“🇳🇬Together, we will create a nation bound in freedom, peace and Unity✨

“#Renewedhope.”