Tinubu returns to Nigeria

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country from his working visit to France.

The private jet of the two-term governor of Lagos State landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 2.15pm where he was welcomed by his supporters, party members and some governors.

Among the delegation were his Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the ruling party’s anointed candidate for the post of Senate president in the 10th Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Dressed in a blue ‘Babariga’ and his trademark cap to match, Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi, who was also robed in amatching blue attire.

The president-elect departed Nigeria to avoid unnecessary pressures and distractions while he continues to finetune his transition programmes and policy options with some of his key aides.

A statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, disclosed that the President-elect would also spend his stay engaging with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country.

Before embarking on the trip, Tinubu met with the candidates endorsed by the All Progressives Congress for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu.

The former Lagos governor is expected to join President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries for the official opening of the Dangote Refinery complex in his home state on Monday.