Tinubu returns, shows off N100m APC forms with Sanwo-Olu + Photo

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant on the party’s platform, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, where he went for the lesser hajj.

In Saudi Arabia, a group of his political associates organised a special prayer for him on his presidential ambition.

On his return to Nigeria, Tinubu, a two-term former Governor of Lagos State, has been spotted in a photograph with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, clutching his N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Sanwo-Olu also had his own Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for his reelection bid.

Recall, as reported by The Eagle Online that the Tinubu Support Group purchased the forms for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke, led the TSG to pick up the forms at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after picking the forms, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said Tinubu’s camp was not afraid of other aspirants in the 2023 presidential race.