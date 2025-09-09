Tinubu restates commitment to overhauling Nigeria’s health sector

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health sector, emphasizing the urgent need to address the longstanding challenges that have hindered effective healthcare delivery.

The President also reiterated his government’s determination to pursue innovative solutions that will directly tackle the hydra-headed problems confronting the sector, with a special focus on improving the enabling environment for hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.

Tinubu spoke on Tuesday at the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector, held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the President assured Nigerians that his administration is working assiduously to promote sustainable energy solutions to power medical facilities nationwide.

Tinubu added that these efforts are part of a broader plan to restore confidence in public healthcare, improve outcomes, and ensure that quality services are accessible to all citizens, regardless of their social or economic status

“Today, we face a pressing issue that affects every Nigerian: the persistent power supply crisis in our tertiary hospitals and public health institutions.

“In surgical theatres, maternity wards, intensive care units, laboratories, and emergency rooms across the country, power outages too often compromise safety, interrupt care, and cost lives.

“This crisis demands our immediate attention and concerted action.

“These outages cannot continue, and under our administration, they should not. Lives are at stake. We must act now.

“Let me therefore affirm unequivocally that my administration is fully committed to the transformation of our health sector by targeting innovative solutions at the hydra-headed challenges bedevilling the sector, including the sub-optimal, inefficient and often uneconomical electricity supply that drives up the cost of services, disrupts care, compromises quality and increases patient dissatisfaction.

“This initiative to advance energy solutions in our hospitals is not an isolated intervention. It is an integral part of the strategic direction of the Renewed Hope Agenda to address energy poverty in Nigeria by decentralising and deploying tailor-made solutions and promoting private sector participation,” Tinubu stated.

He assured the private sector and investors that Nigeria is open for business in health, energy, and infrastructure.

The President also reiterated his government’s commitment to create the enabling environment for return on investment and partner with credible investors in renewable and hybrid energy systems.

According to him, the national dialogue is a launching pad for collaborative action, strategic alignment, and shared responsibility in powering our nation’s health institutions.

“Through the Energy Transition Plan and our Power Sector Reform initiatives, we are building a robust foundation for cleaner, more resilient, and more decentralised energy delivery systems across Nigeria.

“These efforts are deeply rooted in the principles of sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity,” he stated.

He said his administration is aligning the Energy Transition Plan to focus on expanding off-grid solar and hybrid systems for critical public infrastructure, creating incentives for private sector participation through supportive regulations and fiscal measures, promoting public-private partnerships as drivers of sustainable energy deployment as well as leveraging blended financing to attract investments from development partners, international financial institutions, and local financiers.

