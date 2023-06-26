Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Usman Dan Fodio, Awolowo, others

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has renamed some federal airports after several notable Nigerians.

This is according to a memo by the Federal Ministry of Aviation dated June 1, 2023, and signed by Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations.

The statement made available to Channels Television on Monday noted that the President renamed the airports “as part of reforms of the Aviation sector”.

The Maiduguri Airport was renamed after the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and the Port Harcourt Airport after the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo, while the Nasarawa Airport immortalised the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

Also, the Benin Airport was renamed after the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, Ebonyi Airport after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

See the full list below:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airport – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha