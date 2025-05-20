Tinubu rejoices with Prince Lawal Obelawo on 95th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Lawal Obelawo on his 95th birthday, May 20th.

The nonagenarian industrialist and founder of Lopin Nigeria Limited is a pan-Africanist whose business interests span the United Kingdom, Cote d’Ivoire, and France.

President Tinubu says his invaluable contributions to nation-building through various platforms have defined Pa Obelawo’s life.

President Tinubu commended the celebrant for his consistent demonstration of integrity and excellence, attributes which have earned him national recognition and the award of the Order of the Niger, OON.

“You inspire the younger generation, and the wealth, business, and employment opportunities that you have created for Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike through your robust business empire and philanthropic gestures are highly appreciated,” President Tinubu stated.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to grant the respected industrialist good health and a sound mind so that he can keep inspiring the younger ones with the virtues of selflessness and patriotism.

Post Views: 15