Tinubu rejoices with Oniru of Iru Kingdom at 55

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, on his 55th birthday on July 24, 2025.

The President joins family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the traditional ruler, who has devoted his reign to developing Iru Kingdom and Lagos State.

Oba Lawal served as President Tinubu’s Aide de Camp when he was governor of Lagos State. After Oba Lawal retired from the Police Force as a Superintendent, he returned to school to further his education and widen his knowledge and outlook.

Before ascending the throne as the 15th Oniru, he was Commissioner in Lagos State at various times in several ministries such as Housing, Agriculture and Cooperatives.

President Tinubu commends the royal father for leveraging his vast experience in public service to uplift his community, particularly through initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment for the less privileged.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, the President remarks: “As my ADC during my time as Lagos Governor, Oniru demonstrated unique leadership skills, and his character was also exemplary. Over the years, he has remained a trusted ally and a shining example of service to the people. “

President Tinubu applauds Oba Lawal’s advocacy for sustainable urban development and his recent contribution to urban studies through his book ”From City to Megacity: A Memoir of Lagos Urbanisation (1999 – 2023)”.

President Tinubu prays for Oba Lawal’s long reign and continued peace and progress in Iru Kingdom and Lagos State.

