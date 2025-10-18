Tinubu rejoices with Gov. Otu on his birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on his 66th birthday.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu joined members of the Otu family, friends, and associates of the Governor in celebrating a legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to the public good.

President Tinubu commended Governor Otu for placing people at the heart of governance through his People First agenda, which prioritises human capital development by making strategic investments in education, health security, food security, and cultural empowerment.

The President lauded the Governor’s strides in education, including the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship and the College of Agriculture, which are preparing a new generation of skilled professionals to drive sustainable growth in the state.

Also Read

President Tinubu extolled the Governor’s pursuit of industrialisation through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Adiabo, an initiative supported by the African Development Bank, which aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening value chains, promoting export competitiveness, and creating jobs for Nigerian youth.

The President expressed confidence that, under Governor Otu’s watch, several ongoing infrastructural projects, including the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport, the 700km coastal highway linking Calabar to Lagos, the 450km Trans-Sahara Superhighway to Abuja, the river port, and the free trade zone will transform Cross River into a significant hub for commerce, logistics, and tourism in West Africa.

President Tinubu wished Governor Otu continued good health, strength, and wisdom in the service of his people and the progress of Nigeria.