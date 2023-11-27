Tinubu reappoints Mele Kyari, names NNPCL board members, management team

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, board and management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, via a tweet by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Monday.

The statement read, “In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023.”

The list is as follows:

1. Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman

2. Mele Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer

3. Umar Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer

4. Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director

5. Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director

6. Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director

7. Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director

8. Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director

9. Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director

Furthermore, Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries:

10. Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance

11. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources

The statement added, “President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team.”