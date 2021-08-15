Tinubu reacts to Buhari’s visit to him in his UK home

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the visit to him in his London, United Kingdom home by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC leader reacted to the visit on Thursday by Buhari in a statement by his Media Office on Saturday.

Tinubu said Buhari, through the visit, demonstrated care and humility as Nigeria’s leader.

The statement, signed by Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, said: “All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August.

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”