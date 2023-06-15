Tinubu rallies Governors’ support for economic growth 

President Bola Tinubu has called for the support of state governors in the task of turning around Nigeria’s economy.

He said that the initiative had started with the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rates.

Tinubu made the call at the inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday in Abuja.

Tinubu also listed eight priority areas for urgent attention and called for collective frameworks that would stimulate a buoyant economy that meets the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

The President assured the governors that the administration would address issues that devalue the lives of Nigerians, with a focus on security, economy, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure, monetary policy and fuel subsidy.

“It is worthy of note that the monthly meeting of NEC chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has remained officially the economic platform for robust dialogue among the federal government, the 36 state governors, the CBN, and other key stakeholders.

“In my inaugural speech of May 29, 2023, I expressed this administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity, but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“I also listed the principles that will guide our administration and it is as follows: to be impartial and govern according to the constitution and ensure the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality; to promote economic growth and development through job creation, food security and putting an end to poverty.

“The principle also includes to prominently feature women and youths in all our activities; to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture and; to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of various anti-corruption agencies,’’ the president said.

Tinubu said that the policies and programmes of the government would be driven by compassion for the less-privileged.

He said that for more inclusivity, women and youths would be involved in the design and implementation of issues that impact their lives.

“It is evident that the task of growing our economy is enormous but you and I asked for it.

“We campaigned for it, we even danced for it, we begged for it, so we have no reason to complain.

“We must harness the growth potential of Nigeria and bring about serious development that will take us from ‘a potential nation’ to a pragmatic economic development in a rapid manner,’’ he said.

Tinubu urged NEC to stimulate ideas, through robust discussions, that would improve the livelihood of Nigerians, while highlighting the exigency for interventions on poverty.

“Members of this country are behind us, they want reform and they want it quick to impact their lives,’’ he added.

The president noted that the three tiers of government would need to be involved in economic development in order to ensure inclusiveness, collectivity and ownership of policies and programmes.

He stressed that significant steps had been taken by ending the fuel subsidy and unifying the foreign exchange rates.

“This government will continue to transform the fortunes of our nation and bring about unprecedented development through good governance.

“We are committed to sustainable initiatives and programmes that will stimulate the rejuvenation of the economy without causing inflation.

“The plans and ideas we have presented, underscore our confidence and ability to meet the challenges of the day and pave the way for a better future,’’ Tinubu said.

The NEC was established by the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

As one of the key bodies of the Federal Government, NEC has the mandate to advise the president on the economic affairs of the federation on appropriate measures for coordination of economic plans and programmes of the government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.