Tinubu punished Fubara to get governors’ support for 2027 — Amaechi

A former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara in order to ensure that other governors back his reelection in 2027.

The former Minister of Transportation in the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration said this in an interview with DW Africa.

Amaechi told DW Africa: “Rumours are everywhere that if any governor is not careful, the president will remove you.

“So the Rivers issue is about sharing money and 2027 politics.

“If the President said that the pipe that exploded was the reason why he tagged Rivers unstable and insecure by declaring a state of emergency, what about the other parts of the country where there is insecurity?

“Is the President saying that they should impose an emergency rule on him?

“They can’t because he is a democratically elected president.

“There are insecurity issues in the North East and North West, even in the South East and South South.

“The governor has no responsibility for the blown pipes in Rivers.

“Security responsibility rests solely on the president.

“Why punish a man who did not commit any offence?”

