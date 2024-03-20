Tinubu proposes new salaries, allowances for judicial officers

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a proposal to the Senate on the salaries and allowances for judicial office holders in the country.

This is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

“Transmission of judicial office holders’ salaries and allowances bill, 2024.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 58, sub Section two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“ I forward herein, the judicial office holders, salaries and allowances bill, 2024, for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The judicial office holders salaries and allowances bill seeks to prescribe salaries and allowances and fringe benefits for judicial officials to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socioeconomic realities,” he said.

Tinubu said the bill would establish a new legal framework for remuneration of judicial officials and would ensure significant improvement in their welfare, capacity and the independence of the judiciary.

“While I hope that the judicial office holders salaries and allowances bill 2024 will be carefully, yet expeditiously considered and passed by the senate, please accept distinguished Senate President, and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest esteem,” he said.