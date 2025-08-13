Tinubu presides over FEC, swears-in NLRC members

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated members of the Nigeria Law Reforms Commission (NLRC).

The brief ceremony took place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The two members who took the oath of office are Professor Dakas CJ Dakas, Chairman of the commission and Dr Uchenna Eugene, Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the FEC presided over by Tinubu observed a minute’s silence on behalf of former Minister of Agriculture and one-time national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described the late Ogbeh as a patriotic Nigerian.

Present at the council chambers are the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the ministers and relevant ministries that have presentations to make at the meeting.

